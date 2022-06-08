COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, June 11, the Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) in partnership with Animal ER Care will host its dog waste clean-up challenge.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, TOSC staff and volunteers will be stationed at trailheads to challenge trail and park users to use a TOSC provided dog waste bag on their hike to scoop dog waste that they see along the trails and in the parking areas. Trail users that return a bag of dog waste to TOSC staff will be entered into a chance to win a custom dog first aid kit provided by Animal ER Care.

The event will focus on 5 popular trails, parks and open spaces:

North Cheyenne Canon Park

Blodgett Open Space

Red Rock Canyon Open Space

Black Forest

Yucca Flats at Palmer Park

There are 23 million fecal coliform bacteria in a single gram of pet waste, and those bacteria can make animals and humans sick. Domestic dogs are not part of the natural ecosystem, which operates in a closed loop system, so what comes out of your dog is excess unneeded nutrients.

If not disposed of properly, pet waste can end up in your drinking water and where you recreate.

Cleaning up pet waste not only helps protect the community, but our pets and natural landscapes as well. If you plan to visit a local park or trail this weekend, consider visiting one of these trails and you could win.