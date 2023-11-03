(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three schools in Southern Colorado were awarded $50,000 as part of the Governor’s Bright Spot Awards, which recognized achievements in science.

“Rye High School in Rye and in Colorado Springs, Rudy Elementary and Pioneer Elementary, these three schools are among the top schools in the state for science achievement,” Governor Jared Polis said. “We do have a standardized science test, and these are the top performing science in the state.”

Across the state, 16 schools were recognized for their academic excellence and on Friday morning, staff at Pioneer Elementary School celebrated the news.

“They were one of 16 schools in our entire state to receive a high achievement award in science that Governor Polis is giving out, and we thank him for that,” Academy School District 20 Superintendent, Jinger Haberer said. “They get a check for $50,000 just for all of their dedication and commitment to really making science authentic.”

One teacher at Pioneer Elementary School, Samantha Smith, shared how students have different passions in school and the importance of supporting a passion for science.

“To be able to incorporate science in all content areas and tap into something that they’re excited about,” Smith said. “And then develop not just their science knowledge, but their ability to communicate through writing, through speaking about information that they’re [having] a passion for, I think is kind of like an icing on the cake.”

When it comes to how these new funds will be used, Smith is hopeful it will go towards more education opportunities where her students can grow in the science field.

“I mean to be able to have experiences around field trips and going to do like hands on activities outside of the building and working maybe with people who are experts in the field around the knowledge of science that our students learn,” Smith said. “I think that would be a fun experience for both teachers and students.”

A big smile could be seen on ASD20 Superintendent’s face as Haberer was once a science teacher and expressed her appreciation for the faculty at Pioneer Elementary School.

“They make learning really come alive and give students hands-on authentic experiences with science, and the other strength of Pioneer Elementary is that they really focus on helping students be good communicators,” Haberer said. “They do a lot of work with students around writing and being able to express their thoughts, which is one of those lifelong skills that will serve our students well.”

Governor Polis hopes the work done in these Southern Colorado schools will pave the way for other schools to follow.

“When we highlight 16 schools across the state where students are excelling in science, we know that we can do it here in Colorado,” Polis said. “We just have to make sure that that happens at every school across our state.”