(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The installation of a school zone at Barnes Road was promised during a press conference following a deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Doherty High School that killed a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Italy.

“The whole community is grieving at this time,” stated Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) Board President, Dr. Parth Melpakam.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy of FOX21’s Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

During the press conference held on Thursday afternoon, March 23, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Lt. Steve Noblitt announced that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing into the deadly crash that occurred Wednesday morning on March 22.

“Every single one of these fatalities is a tragedy and I really don’t want to go to anymore,” stated Lt. Noblitt.

Police said the student was crossing Barnes Road when she was hit by a black Jeep that allegedly ran a red light. “The eastbound light was red when the vehicle entered the intersection,” said CSPD.

The initial investigation also determined the student was crossing at a crosswalk when she was hit. CSPD said the vehicle’s driver remained on the scene.

City Traffic Engineer for the City of Colorado Springs, Todd Frisbie, said the City does not typically install school zones in front of high schools.

When completed, the school zone will be on Barnes Road, adjacent to Doherty High School.

There is no clear timeline for when the school zone would be installed. According to Frisbie, if needed, the City could implement the school zone in a phased approach to help expedite the project.

“When it comes to school zones it is one of the fastest things we can implement,” said Frisbie.

During the press conference, Frisbie also suggested that a sign without a flasher could be a temporary solution.

The City will also be working with other high schools and districts in the area to see where school zones should be implemented.