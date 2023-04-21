(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs will activate the new school zone at Doherty High School on Monday, April 24, that was installed after a 17-year-old foreign exchange student was hit and killed while crossing the intersection outside of the school.

The school zone will have flashing 20 mph speed limit signs, and road markings on Barnes Road between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Oro Blanco Drive.

The school zone will be active each morning on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:50 a.m., and on Wednesday from 7:55 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The flashing signs will also be activated each weekday from 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

The City said Colorado Springs has not historically had school zones at high schools and will work with school districts in the future to install school zones in the future around other high schools as needed.