(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Academy School District 20 (ASD20) sent a letter to parents on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, about a scheduled visit from Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and Mayor John Suthers, that was rescheduled for Monday, April 24, after students alerted school leadership of a potential security issue.

According to ASD20, on Wednesday, the Lt. Governor and Mayor Suthers were scheduled to visit Eagleview Middle School for a discussion with 20 military students and their families about their unique needs.

However, 30 minutes before the start time, students alerted school leadership to a potential security issue, leading to the event being rescheduled for Monday.

“At Eagleview we encourage our students to say something if they see anything out of place,” said Jamie Lester, Principal of Eagleview Middle School. “We are proud of our students for coming forward today and displaying their exemplary character.”

ASD20 said, due to there being an active investigation into the incident, it was limited to what they could share.