PIKES PEAK REGION — The Police Departments of Florence and Cañon City announced they will be increasing security in its respective school districts. The decision was made in light of the school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead, just before noon on Tuesday.

The Florence Police Department notified the public in a social media post stating, “there will be more law enforcement presence at the RE-2 schools for the final two days of the school year.”

The Cañon City Police Department stated that its officers will be, “helping to alleviate fears and concerns,” by providing a heavier than normal presence for its RE-1 School District. They ask the public not to be alarmed by the increase in police presence.