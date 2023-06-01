(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two months of negotiations between Pueblo School District 60 (D60) and the Pueblo Education Association (PEA) ended on Wednesday, May 31 with a tentative two-year agreement.

According to D60, the deal will include a 12% cost of living increase, experience steps, and an additional $80 a month towards health insurance.

The agreement raises the base teacher salary to $45,000.

“We are very pleased with our negotiating success this year,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Eric DeCesaro, who headed the D60 Negotiation Team. “I feel that the District and PEA worked well together to get this done.

The agreement is tentative pending a vote of PEA membership and final approval by the D60 Board of Education.

FOX21 has reached out to PEA for a comment and has not yet received a response.