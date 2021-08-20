School District 49 announces two expansion projects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– School District 49 has announced on Friday, Aug. 20, that they will be launching two major construction projects in the fastest-growing school district of Colorado coming in 2022.

The first expansion will be MS23-226–a new middle school–planned for the Sand Creek Zone on Barnes Road, east of Marksheffel Blvd. Nunn Construction will be building the 130,000 square foot school, made to serve 900 D49 sixth through eighth grade students.

The second expansion will be for the Falcon Zone’s Firebird Nation Campus, conducted by GH Phipps as an addition to the existing Bennett Ranch Elementary School. The wing will add nearly 54,000 square feet of space for sixth-grade students at Falcon Middle School.

Wember, Inc. will renew its partnership with D49 to assist in the process of both projects which will cost $85 million. The group helped build Bennett Ranch, Inspiration View Elementary Schools and all major additions to the district’s three main high schools.

All projects are funded by the 2016 voter-approved 3B Mill Levy Override, intended to support the construction of new schools in District 49.

Ground will be broken for the projects in February 2022. The school will start looking for the public’s feedback soon as to the process of choosing the new middle school’s name, its colors and mascot.