School District 11 is hosting job fair

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) is hosting one of the largest job fairs of the season.

The School District is hoping to hire educators for preschool to grade 12, including teachers, nurses, and other specialists. Applicants are encouraged to visit www.d11.org./hr for more information.

The Hiring fair is set for Thursday, July 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Palmer High School, 301 North Nevada Avenue in the Eagle Wing. You are asked to use the Weber Street Entrance.

D11 says their highest starting salary is at $50,000 dollars with extensive job coaching and professional development opportunities.

Organizers say D11 wants to inspire teachers’ passion for inspiring future generations.