School District 11 chosen as a 2021 Forbes Best-In-State employer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 has been chosen as a 2021 Forbes Best-In-State employer for Colorado. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the annual list of America’s Best Employers By State.

The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2020 to June 2021.

Despite being among the hardest hit by the pandemic, those in healthcare, education, and retail dominated the rankings–accounting for 41% of the 2021 list.

These numbers are up from 38% in 2020.

Karey Urbanski, D11’s Executive Director of Human Resources, said, “We are excited and honored that our amazing staff is being recognized for their hard work and dedication during an incredibly challenging year in 2021.“