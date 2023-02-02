Scholarship for high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s

(COLORADO) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 for college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses.

A projection designed by the French startup SocialDream shows Dreamsense, a mixed reality headset prototype to stimulate the memory of Alzheimers patients with immersive videos, is displayed during CES Unveiled, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

As part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship, eligible teens are encouraged to apply by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or submitting a video (no more than four minutes long). Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, March 1 at 3 p.m.

Those applying must describe how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family, and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

Examples of ways Alzheimer’s may have impacted a student’s life can include:

Having a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness

Helping care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness

Volunteering or working in a care setting that serves individuals with dementia

Raising Alzheimer’s awareness in their school or community

Conducting Alzheimer’s research

The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will be attending a U.S. college or university in the Fall of 2023. Students already attending college are not eligible for the scholarship.

The top prize awarded will be a $5,000 scholarship. Additional awards will be received by runners-up and honorable mentions. In 2023, AFA awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school students.

A picture of a human brain taken by a positron emission tomography scanner, also called PET scan, is seen on a screen. (Credit: Fred Tanneau/AFP via Getty Images)

AFA is a nonprofit that aims to provide support, services and education to families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease as well as related dementias nationwide. The organization additionally funds research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals.

The nonprofit provides scholarships with the support of charitable donors. Those wishing to contribute to AFA and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting its website or calling AFA at (866) 232-8484.