(FALCON, Colo.) — A schizophrenic man who killed retired United States Air Force sergeant David Stechman in August of 2016 is now asking to be released from the Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo (CMHIP).

A hearing for Timothy Hagins was held at the El Paso County Courthouse Friday afternoon, June 23, to discuss his petition for release. Hagins has been serving an indefinite commitment at the mental institution and now believes he is back in his right mind to reintegrate into society.

In 2016, Hagins was found not guilty by reason of insanity because he was off medication for schizophrenia at the time he committed the crime.

Dr. Jennifer Bundrick, a physician employed with the University of Colorado Medical School who conducts court-ordered mental competency evaluations testified saying Hagins is qualified for conditional release. This would mean Hagins would remain within the judicial system and be monitored for specific requirements including taking medication, drug testing and more.

“He is really low risk for future violent recidivism,” stated Dr. Bundrick.

Additional testing into psychopathy, which “has a strong connection to people who commit violent crimes,” found Hagins to have fewer psychopathic traits compared to 99.2% of men, according to Dr. Bundrick.

In addition, Dr. Bundrick said Hagins’ dynamic risk factors– traits that can be changed and treated over time– had reduced from 22% to 7%. Not only that, but Hagins’ “strong insight” into his mental illness also lowers the risk of having another psychotic break, per Dr. Bundrick.

“The biggest risk is the person becoming psychotic again. The way not to is by taking medication… with strong insight, it’s encouraging because they will stay on meds to prevent repeat psychosis,” said Dr. Bundrick.

A total of 30 hours were committed to examining Hagins, who “expressed suffering and ongoing remorse” and “understands his illness is what led to his actions,” per Dr. Bundrick.

During the 2016 homicide, Hagins apparently heard voices telling him people wanted to kill him and believed the only way to escape was by taking the life of another. Since being back on medication, the voices have not reoccurred, said Dr. Bundrick.

Dr. Michelle Colarelli, chair of the disposition committee at CMHIP agreed Hagins was low risk to violently re-offend and advised against over-supervision.

“If we keep individuals of low risk incarcerated or hospitalized longer than what is necessary then the risk can possibly increase… based on hospital research,” said Dr. Colarelli.

If he is released, Hagins wants to stay in the Pueblo community to keep the hospital support system, per Dr. Bundrick.

“Part of recovery is life satisfaction and the ability to reintegrate into the community effectively,” explained Dr. Colarelli.

Friends and family of the victim, on the other hand, are outraged knowing their loved one’s killer could be a free man.

The youngest of the Stechman brothers said to the court, “[Hagins] chose to take my brother’s life because he chose to stop taking his meds… I wish he never returns to society… he took a loved one from all of us… Timothy has scarred our lives.”

Another family remembers the day Hagins invaded their home after he had murdered Sergeant Stechman. John McDonald and Natalie Cole found Hagins in their kitchen allegedly going through their butcher knives.

“That’s when he [said] ‘I’m here to slaughter the lamb…’ He verbalized that to me,” said McDonald. “For a person that doesn’t know what he’s doing he was able to tell me his name and where he was from.”

McDonald had fought off Hagins, overpowering him with help from his then-wife, Cole.

“He had been carrying a handle to a mop and had dropped it on the floor,” stated Cole. “I picked it up, started hitting him with it. I feel it was enough of a distraction that then John was able to wrestle him down to the floor.”

Cole took that opening to call 911 and a neighbor to come help restrain Hagins.

“Hopefully someday, he can be a person that can get out in the in the world. But, we’re still very concerned, scared and do believe that he would just continue on his journey of committing those crimes,” stated McDonald.

Hagins’ defense asked the judge to consider making modifications to his current status if she decides against conditional release. The judge will give a written ruling next week.

“No one gets better after committing a crime of killing someone no matter what you have,” said McDonald. “So hopefully… we can stop that and keep him where he needs to be… I’ve never heard of a remorseful thing from this gentleman in any way, shape, or form, and I’ve been to most of the court dates with him…”