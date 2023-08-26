Scheels Celebrates National Dog Day with a Pawty!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sports retailer, Scheels, presented a Dog Pawty hosted by Mayor Parker the Snow Dog on Saturday, Aug. 26, for National Dog Day!

The Pawty celebrated National Dog Day featuring event-exclusive discounts, local vendors, giveaways, costume contests, and more. Dog lovers lined up to be one of the first 100 attendees and received a free Scheels dog bandana and bowl. Mayor Parker the Snow Dog of Georgetown was also there greeting everyone in attendance.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Sean Scott

“People in Colorado Springs love their dogs and we love that they love their dogs,” said Brie Farnsworth, Social Media Leader at Scheels. “The most fun part about the day is seeing all the joy that it brings to our customers.