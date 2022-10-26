(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is selling a collector’s poster to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. All proceedes from the sale of the poster will benefit TOPS.

TOPS was approved by voters in April 1997, and in 2003, voters extended the program until 2025. The poster features Stratton Open Space, the first property the City acquired with TOPS funding.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

The City said that this is the first poster in a series that will be released in the coming months featuring other TOPS properties. The poster can be purchased online, and picked up at the Parks administration building at 1401 Recreation Way.

According to the City, “since it was first approved by Colorado Springs voters, TOPS has conserved more than 7,500 acres, built and improved 66 parks and constructed 50 miles of trails in the city.”

A hallmark of the program was the purchase of Red Rock Canyon Open Space in 2003. Before being purchased by the City, Red Rock Canyon was slated to become a resort community with a convention center, high-rise towers, commercial centers and private golf course, according to the City.