(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMzoo) revealed the name that will be officially given to its new giraffe calf Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 30.

The giraffe calf will be officially known as Wednesday! CMZoo said it collected 8,651 votes. The winning name, Wednesday, beat out the second-place choice, DD, by over 650 votes. Gizmo was the third name that was also in the running.

They also shared a six-week update on Wednesday and her mom, Bailey. According to CMZoo, Bailey has not been letting the calf nurse as frequently except for a few periodic nursing sessions.

Courtesy of CMZoo

Courtesy: Maggy Wolanske, Fox21 News Reporter

Keepers are keeping a close eye on the situation, and have transitioned Wednesday to supplemental cow’s milk feedings that include a small amount of grain. Wednesday’s system has now developed enough to be able to digest grain and is enjoying it as part of her normal diet, stated CMZoo.

Wednesday’s confident personality allowed her to learn the new feeding system quickly, according to her keepers. She is being fed three times per day.

After a couple of down days, Bailey seemed to be returning to some of her normal behavior, but CMZoo said it is continuing to watch the giraffe mom carefully.

“Our vet team is monitoring her via various tests, to see if any further medical intervention, beyond preventative antibiotics, is needed,” stated CMZoo in a post to social media. “We will take her and the calf’s lead on how feedings will proceed as time goes on.”