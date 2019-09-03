Say ‘Goodbye’ to Kmart in southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. — The final Kmart store in southern Colorado is set to close by the end of the year.

A store official confirmed that the Kmart on N. Elizabeth Street will close by mid-December and liquidation sales are expected to begin in mid-September.

Weeks after announcing 26 Sears and Kmart locations would close in October, nearly 100 additional stores are facing a similar fate in December or sooner.

In February, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert struck a last-minute deal to buy Sears assets out of bankruptcy and keep about 400 stores open under a new entity, Transform Holdco, also known as Transformco.

Lampert, who relinquished the CEO role when the company filed for bankruptcy, was the company’s largest shareholder and creditor at the time of the bankruptcy.

In early August when announcing the October closures, the company said more closings were still a possibility. As of August 7, company spokesman Larry Costello said about 380 locations remained open.