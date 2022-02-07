Save your spot for the next Community Dinner at Pizza Rustica in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re looking for a some new entertainment that helps support local farmers, you’ll want to know more about the community dinner series happening at Pizza Rustica in Old Colorado City.



Pizza Rustica is designed to make diners feel as though they are enjoying a meal in a generations-old neighborhood trattoria in Italy. Their handmade food is paired with special beverages, including hand-crafted beers and exceptional wines. The restaurant support local farmers and locavores year-round – both through Colorado farmers’ markets in season and the Colorado Springs greenhouses.

The restaurant puts on community dinners about once every month in the off season. Their goal is to raise awareness and donations for local charities. This month’s dinner, which is set for February 8 at 6 p.m., will support Happy Cats Haven.

Tickets start at $65. You can reserve your spot by calling the Coaltrain liquor store at 719-475-9700.

On Monday morning, a crew from Pizza Rustica joined the FOX21 Morning News Team to make Chicken Pistachio Ballotine and Chevril Goat Cheese Cream. You can watch the segment in the video player on this page.