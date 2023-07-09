(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says they help rescue a dog that was tossed on the street by carjackers.

HSPPR says Sassy the dog was in her owner’s car when someone stole it. The car thieves ended up throwing the dog out of the car into the street, leaving her frightened on a busy road.

Sassy’s owner flagged down one of HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement trucks, asking Sergent Dominguez for help recovering the pooch. Sergent Dominguez eventually was able to find her in the middle of the street.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Officers Sardello and Solero came to assist in Sassy’s rescue, and happily reunited her and her owner later that day.