Santa, Olaf, Grinch to host weekend meet and greets during Skatefest on Dec. 19

COLORADO SPRINGS – Downtown Colorado Springs is offering a bit of extra holiday cheer this weekend, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.
Holiday characters, musicians and carolers will be strolling through the downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 18, interacting with shoppers and posing for photos. On Sunday, Dec. 19, U.S. Figure Skating presents Learn to Skate Skatefest in Acacia Park.
Saturday, Dec. 18 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
- Character stroll with Santa, Grinch, Elsa, Olaf, Princess Anna and Jack Frost. There will also be strolling carolers and musicians. Characters will be interacting with shoppers and posing for photos.
- Along sidewalks of N. Tejon Street and East Bijou Street in downtown Colorado Springs.
Sunday, Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
- Learn to Skate Skatefest with U.S. Figure Skating – Free skating lessons for all ages. Pre-registration is filled, but limited walk-up spots are available. Details online at www.DowntownCS.com/skate
- Skate in the Park at Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., Downtown Colorado Springs.