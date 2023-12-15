(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Friday morning, Dec. 15, started with cheers and applause as a remarkable tradition took flight, with jolly old Saint Nick rappelling down the walls of Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs to spread holiday spirit to the children inside.

“I walked outside this morning, and I was impressed to tell you when I looked up and I could see children’s faces peering through the windows and could see the propellers and could see Santa and man it was just a burst of the heart,” said Children’s Hospital Colorado Director of Family Services for the Southern Region, Shawna Grissom.

The gesture showing there is no limit to how far Santa will go to spread holiday cheer, especially when there is help from the Fort Carson 10th Special Forces Group Airborne.

“This is the first time we’ve actually rappelled down the hospital,” said U.S. Army Major Charles Chellman. “But this is special because of rappelling down and in the top two floors, getting to see the holiday cheer.”

Kris Kringle waved to patients inside at Childrens Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

The tradition of the parade began when the hospital first opened their doors.

“We have a really caring community and I think, what a connection that we get to serve and give back to our community,” Grissom said.

Southern Colorado brought out its elves in full force, with multiple law enforcement agencies turning on their sirens and playing holiday music from their vehicles.

“We’re lucky where we live here that that’s what makes Colorado Springs and the greater community area between here and Denver and the whole state,” Chellman said. “Why wouldn’t you want to live here? Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of something like this? It just speaks volumes for every organization that gets to come in and take time out of their day to do this.”

Law enforcement agencies from all over Colorado Springs participated in the holiday parade to bring joy for the children at the hospital.

While soldiers train to protect our country, they also have the ability to spread this special strength to those patients who are celebrating Christmas in the hospital.

“I think with being special forces and their skill set that they have, you’re looking at the best soldiers in the entire world right here,” Chellman said. “So, this is just a small glimpse of what these guys go and do above and beyond every day, so we have the best in the world right here.”

One little girl in the crowd excitedly pointed out Santa Clause as he repelled down the hospital wall.

It’s the best in the world bringing the best kind of joy to Southern Colorado for around 100 patients who are being treated inside.

“They’re missing their class parties, they’re missing parades, they’re missing seeing Santa,” Grissom said. “So bringing to them all of these things during this season that are magical.”

Kris Kringle left his boot prints on the windows, a little reminder to these patients they are on the nice list.

“The support and care that the team here gives our kids when they need it is exceptional,” Chellman said. “This is just another way that we can pay it forward and give back.”

At this children’s hospital, Christmas cheer takes on an additional avenue with a snowflake market inside to help those families whose children are being cared for.

“Our parents are able to go shopping, while their children are here and they’re not able to get out to the stores and the hustle and bustle,” Grissom said. “They’re able to go shopping right inside the walls of the hospital and make sure that their children are able to enjoy this holiday just like all the rest of us.”

One truck in the parade played Christmas tunes and waved with big smiles to the crowd.

This is the first year Santa went airborne, and it probably won’t be the last.

“I think, since this started it, if anything that these guys are good at, it’s being very competitive,” Chellman said. “If this starts tradition of rappelling, they’re going to keep going and trying to add on to it to basically one-up each other, so it’s, I could see this growing every year.”

While they each have different battles to conquer, this Southern Colorado Santa stop left a whole lot of hearts full and merry.

“Our military’s out there fighting for us, but we get to fight the same here with our families,” said Grissom.