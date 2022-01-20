San Isabel Electric warns of scam callers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– San Isabel Electric has received several reports of a phone scam telling individuals they are past due on their account and without immediate payment will have their power shut off.

At least one of these reports is from a member who fell for the scam. The victim went to Walgreens, got the requested “MoneyPak” and paid $500 to the scammer.

Individuals have received calls from various local numbers and are threatened to disconnect electricity service if they are not paid immediately in cash through a third party.

When called back, an automated message states that the number or code being called is no longer in service.

Any members with concerns are asked to call SEIA’s Member Services representatives at 719-547-2160 or 800-279-7432 to verify the legitimacy of requests of payment history, amounts due or if an employee was dispatched to your location.

San Isabel Electric’s payment options and account access are available through the company’s SmartHub app and at www.siea.com/ways-to-pay.

The following are additional tips to avoid being scammed: