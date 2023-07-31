(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army’s Annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree is Saturday, Aug. 5 and the Salvation Army is looking for sponsors for 100 children.

Each year the Salvation Army takes children in need on a shopping spree at JCPenney’s for $100 in new clothing. Salvation Army said in 2023 the need is greater than ever before and a record 200 children have qualified for assistance.

The organization relies on the help of the community to fund the program every year and this year 100 children are still in need of sponsorship for shopping. Through a partnership with JCPenney, $100 goes a long way with a 30% discount, according to the Salvation Army.

The community can help by donating any amount at the Salvation Army’s website.