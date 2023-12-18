(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army is looking for donations to support its annual Christmas Day meal that serves around 2,000 people in the community.

The Salvation Army said it needs store-bought pies or desserts and is asking the community for help sharing Christmas blessings.

Pies and desserts can be dropped off at the Salvation Army located at 908 Yuma Street near East Yampa Street and North Circle Drive, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 22.

Everyone is welcome to the Christmas Day meal at five Salvation Army locations: