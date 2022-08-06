COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army gifted 100 children in need with a special shopping spree for supplies and clothing for the new school year.

Sponsored children were each given $100 to spend on school supplies and clothes at the JC Penny located inside the Citadel Mall.

More than 11 percent of kids in the community will head back to school with no supplies, no backpacks, and worn-out clothing said Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is asking for more sponsors to help children in need. Every donation contributes directly toward providing children with $100 to spend for school supplies.

Donations can be made here.