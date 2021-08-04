Salvation Army Fountain Valley hosts Camp Away from Camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps will be hosting a Camp Away From Camp event on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The day camp will be a final celebration before everyone goes back to school, so get ready to have some fun!

The event will have archery, a slip and slide, a bounce house and many other kinds of outdoor activities for all ages. The Salvation Army High Peak camp staff will be there to facilitate the day’s events, serving food and drinks and giving away other sweet summer treats to the kids and their families.

Currently, the Salvation Army is looking for donations to continue to host these and other events in the Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security and Widefield areas of Colorado.

To make a donation or learn more about other resources and events, please visit their website.