(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army is looking for unopened bags of candy for its Annual Trunk or Treat for Halloween.

According to the Salvation Army, each year over 600 families, including almost 1,000 children attend its Trunk or Treat event. Donations can be taken to the Salvation Army, located at 908 Yuma Street between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The free Trunk or Treat event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yuma St. location. This year the event will include classic cars as well as games, free food, free candy, and other activities, giving children and families a safe place to celebrate on Halloween.