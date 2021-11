COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-- All Breed Rescue and Training is hosting their 17th Annual Whine & Cheese Auction on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Rocky Mountain Vibes Banquet Hall starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending around 10:00 p.m.

Support ABRT and dogs in need by enjoying a fun night our and bidding on some awesome items! All proceeds will go toward funding for ABRT programming.