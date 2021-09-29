Salida school principal facing charges related to lockdown

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — A student in crisis at a Salida high school prompted a lockdown on Sept. 23, and the principal is facing charges from the incident.

According to a release from Salida School District 32-J, Principal Trujillo is on paid administrative leave and the district attorney is pressing charges against him for actions taken during the lockdown.

Details of the charges were not released, but the district said it involved actions taken with a student in crisis prompting a lockdown of the school. Police responded to the incident and added extra security during that time. The district said in a release that the student body was not in danger and there was no weapon involved.

“It is our understanding that Principal Trujillo was doing what many of our staff members would have done – put in the time to help a student in need. With the release of more information as Mr. Trujillo goes through the legal process, the district will learn more about the charges against him and will move forward as more is known,” Salida School District member Kim LeTourneau said.

“The most important thing to remember is that our students were safe. There was a concern for their safety, buildings were locked down until it was clear that the student in question didn’t have a weapon and in fact needed support and understanding,” she said.

Trujillo turned himself in but is out of jail on a personal recognizance bond, the district said. He will remain on leave until the board of education is able to review more information regarding the events of the day.