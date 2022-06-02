COLORADO SPRINGS — The “Safety Stop,” is a new bill signed into law that requires anyone operating a low-speed conveyance to treat a stop sign as a yield sign and a red traffic signal like a stop sign.

The “Safety Stop” applies to anyone 15 years of age or older, or a child accompanied by an adult who is also operating a low-speed conveyance such as bicycles, electrical assisted bicycles and electric scooters.

The purpose of the bill is to reduce injuries and fatal crashes resulting from collisions at controlled intersections.

The Colorado Safety Stop law gives low-speed and human powered vehicles the right of way and limits speeds to no more than 10 miles per hour through stop signs at an intersection. They may also proceed straight or turn right on a red light, after yielding to pedestrians and immediate oncoming traffic. Left turns from a red traffic signal are allowed only if proceeding onto a one-way street.

Nothing in this new law prohibits bicyclists or other human-powered vehicle operators to make a complete stop at stop signs or red traffic signals.

“As the Colorado State Patrol, our number one priority is saving lives,” said Sergeant Troy Kessler. Colorado State Patrol. “…The ultimate goal is to see drivers of motor vehicles and other vulnerable road users behave in a considerate and caring way to each other. Law or no law, if people were to consciously think about and act in a way that prioritizes the value of other people’s lives, injuries and deaths on the road would fall significantly.”