Safe2Tell tips jump in October

DENVER, Colo. — Safe2Tell has reported a busy month in October, with a noticeable increase in tips.

For more than 10 years, Colorado has been using Safe2Tell, which collects information on possible suicides, drugs, alcohol, violence and more.

Safe2Tell provides kids, parents, and community members with a safe place to report issues that could concern or harm them or others. They have an anonymous tip line via phone call, website, and phone app.

In October, the program received 2,622 tips, a 15% increase in monthly tip volume compared to the same time last year.

To date for the 2019-2020 school year, Safe2Tell has received 6,790 actionable tips, a 36% increase over the 2018-2019 school year. Suicide threats (417), bullying (208), and drugs (182) continued to be the top categories of tips reported to the program.

“By reporting any information that could be a threat to themselves or others, our Colorado students and families are helping keep our schools safe,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Safe2Tell aims to encourage students to speak up, and to know their tips are taken seriously.”

In October, anonymous tips from students and other individuals successfully helped prevent incidents of self-harm and illegal activity. For example:

A tip was received about unsafe driving. Police investigated and a citation was issued.

A tip was received about the abuse of a minor. Law enforcement conducted a welfare check and the Department of Human Services was notified.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.