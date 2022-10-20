(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Safe2Tell, an anonymous threat reporting program released its annual data report showing the number of threats made to individual and community safety for the 2021-2022 school year.

Safe2Tell received a total of 19,364 reports, 97% of which were valid reports – excluding test reports, duplicate reports, pranks, and hang-ups. This represents a 70% increase in the number of reports received compared to the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data.

“In the past year, we saw many examples of how reporting a potential safety threat to Safe2Tell can allow our community partners to intervene and save lives, from students calling about a friend who could be in crisis to reports of a weapon and threats against a school,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The volume of monthly reports decreased during 2019-2020 as schools moved toward online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Safe2Tell. The number of reports during 2021 approached pre-pandemic levels achieved from Aug. 1, 2018, to July 31, 2019, when over 20,000 reports were made to Safe2Tell.

Of the 19,364 reports received by the program, 84 were reported by a person concerned about their own mental health, per Safe2Tell data. These individuals were all offered the option to connect with Colorado Crisis Services.

The top threats reported to Safe2Tell include:

2,652 reports of suicide

1,423 reports of bullying

1,277 reports for welfare checks

Of the total number of reports, 2% were false reports, which include reports that contain untrue information and those submitted to the program with the malicious intent to harm, injure or bully another person.

The highest volume of reports was submitted via phone (30%), mobile browser (30%), web browser (22%), and mobile app (18%).

“As we listen to our students, both through our ambassadors and through their reports, we know the vital importance of raising awareness about the program and continuing to be available for students to send urgent safety concerns,” said Safe2Tell Director Stacey Jenkins.