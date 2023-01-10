(COLORADO) — December’s Safe2Tell data report was recently released, and shows an 18.8% decrease in reports made, typical of a month with a holiday break in it.

During the month of December, there were 1,664 reports received, 131 were duplicate reports or reports “regarding a concern or event that has already been reported” and shows a healthy culture of the communities reporting those safety concerns, according to the Safe2Tell report.

Of those 1,664 reports, 97.6% were valid reports which require “a response, and that are made with the intent to protect, prevent harm, or help.” False reports made up 2.3% and misuse reports made up .1%.

The top reporting categories in December were as follows:

280 suicide threats

143 bullying

120 drugs

In December there were also 124 self-reports which are “made by people who are sharing a concern about themselves.” Of those 25% were bullying, 7% were harassment, and 6% were cyber-bullying. Thursday was the peak reporting day, and 2 p.m. the peak reporting time.

Looking at the 2022-23 school year so far, some trends have not changed much from the previous year. About 14% of reports received in the 2021-22 school year were suicide threats and this school year is on par to match that with the current reports being almost 14%. Self reporting is up from 4% last year to close to 7% so far this year.

Thus far in the 2022-23 school year, October saw the most reports received while November saw the most suicide threats reported. Each month’s top reported category has been suicide threats. Bullying regularly makes the top three most reported categories as well.

Here are the months of the 2022-23 school year by the numbers:

1,071 reports received

85 duplicate reports

96.2% valid reports 132 suicide threats 93 bullying 75 school complaint

64 self-reports 25% bullying 13% sexual assault 9% suicide threats



2,025 reports received

273 duplicate reports

97.1% valid reports 250 suicide threats 177 bullying 150 school complaint

136 self-reports 26% bullying 9% child abuse 9% school complaint



2,084 reports received

245 duplicate reports

97% valid reports 265 suicide threats 178 school complaint 171 bullying

144 self-reports 31% bullying 10% harassment 6% threats



2,048 reports received

167 duplicate reports

97% valid reports 313 suicide threats 197 school complaint 181 bullying

128 self-reports 32% bullying 8% cyber-bullying 8% school complaint

