(COLORADO) — A report from Safe2Tell showed an increase in reports of nearly 25% in February. The Department of Law also released an updated school safety legal manual, updating best practices for schools.

In February, Safe2Tell received 2,365 reports. The top categories of reports included; suicide threats (308), bullying (229), and school complaints (212).

Safe2Tell reports for the 2022-2023 school year have received 13,131 reports to date.

“While we typically see an increase in reports in months when schools are not on winter or summer breaks, we also recognize that winter and early spring can be a challenging time for mental health, and the continued suicide threats and bullying reported to Safe2Tell is a message to Coloradans to remain vigilant,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The Department of Law also updated its school safety legal manual, created in 1999 in response to the Columbine shooting to assist schools in addressing school violence issues. The manual has been updated periodically. The Department of Law said the new edition expands on past manuals by including a focus on behavioral and mental health issues and prevention.

Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit or mental health counseling service provider; it is an information pathway for distributing anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school officials pursuant to state law.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.