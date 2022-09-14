COLORADO SPRINGS — Safe2Tell, a reporting program designed to keep students and others safe, saw a massive jump in reports in August as students head back into the classroom.

According to a monthly report released on Tuesday, report volume increased 207% for the month of August over July. Attorney General Phil Wesier’s office said that historically, the program records an increase in report volume when students return to school.

“As this school year begins, we can work together as communities to help keep our schools safe,” Weiser said. “Throughout the year, whether during the school day, on holiday, or on weekends, Safe2Tell is available any time to receive anonymous reports intended to protect students and keep them safe from harm.”

In August, the program received 1,071 reports. Some of the top reporting categories included 132 suicide threats, 93 reports of bullying, and 75 school complaints.

In August, anonymous reports from students and other individuals successfully helped protect students’ safety on multiple occasions:

A person reported that they were feeling suicidal and needed someone to check on them. Local law enforcement conducted a welfare check and transferred the individual to the hospital and the individual was placed on a mental health hold.

A student reported that another student was threatening to harm students at their school. Local team investigated and found the student to have possession of guns. The student was arrested and the Crisis Response Team will conduct a threat assessment.

Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their safety and the safety of others. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school officials pursuant to state law.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.