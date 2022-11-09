(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced that they have arrested Marcos Trujillo a Safe Streets wanted criminal.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Trujillo had four warrants. Two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply, which included Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Burglary.

PPD said, Trujillo also had a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court, which included Theft of Firearm-Attempted Lesser Included Offense.

Trujillo had a warrant for Flight-Escape-Unauthorized Absence. His total bond amount was $150 according to PPD.