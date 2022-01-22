Safe Streets Task Force requests community assistance in locating two suspects

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is working to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.





Justin Valdez, age 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a no bond warrant for Robbery which includes Attempted Murder, Robbery – Aggravated Menacing Victim with a Deadly Weapon and Handgun Possession by a Juvenile.



Ricky Padilla, age 27, is a White male, 5’06”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Padilla has a no bond warrant for Flight/Escape. He has a second warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Larceny. His total bond amount is $50,000.



If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the

Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.