(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

26-year-old Ryan Klaus is described by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) as a white man, 5’11”, 130 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Klaus has three warrants totaling $200,000:

Sexual Assault/Child/Position Trust/Pattern

Cruelty Towards Child which includes Child Abuse – Known Reckless Cause Serious Bodily Injury

Sexual Assault – No Consent and Sexual Contact – No Consent

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

39-year-old is described as a white man, 6’00” tall, 190 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Sims has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation – Forgery which includes Second Degree Forgery and Fraud by Check.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are asked to contact the PPD. To remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.