Safe Streets Criminal Round-Up: Dec. 29

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

30-year-old Frank Cifredo is a Hispanic male, 6’04” tall, between 200 and 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cifredo has four warrants and a total bond amount of $35,000:

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

Robbery

Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance

Traffic Offense which includes Eluding a Police Officer and Reckless Driving

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

45-year-old Walter Kelly is a Hispanic male, 5’08” tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kelly has a warrant for Fraud and a no-bond warrant for a Traffic Offense – Vehicular Eluding. His total bond amount is $5,000.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department. To remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.