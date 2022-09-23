COLORADO SPRINGS — A head-on collision at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard has closed the southbound lanes of Academy and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said one person was trapped in the wreckage of one of the cars, though crews were able to free the person quickly and transport them to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Courtesy: CSFD

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said southbound Academy is closed due to the scope of the crash, and asked that motorists avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted to east and westbound Astrozon Boulevard.

No word as to what caused the crash, or any arrests.