DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos walked away with a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, along with a record-breaking touchdown throw from quarterback Russell Wilson.

On Sunday, the Broncos beat the Chargers 24-7, which was their first road victory against the Chargers since 2019.

Wilson completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton in the third quarter for Denver.

According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, quarterback Russell Wilson’s 46-yard pass is the longest touchdown by air distance this season.

The pass to Sutton traveled 60.8 yards in the air, according to a tweet from Next Gen Stats.

The probability of the completion was an estimated 21.9%.

Wilson now holds the two longest touchdown passes by air distance this season.

The pass in Sunday’s game is tied at the bottom of the list of 25 deepest touchdown passes since the start of the 2016 season.

The deepest passes all ranked above 60 yards with the deepest pass being a 66.4-yard touchdown pass thrown by Baker Mayfield.