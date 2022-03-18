DENVER (KDVR) — After his formal press conference and introduction as a Denver Bronco, Russell Wilson jerseys have been flying off the shelves becoming the hottest new apparel in the National Football League.

A spokesperson for Fanatics, a sports gear company that partners with the NFL to sell jerseys, says since Wednesday when Wilson was formally introduced, his jersey has been the top-selling jersey across the Fanatics network of sites.

Here in Denver, local sports shops scrambled to get Wilson jerseys on the shelves. Some even got creative by pasting Wilson’s name over the previous quarterback who wore the No. 3.

Before the formal announcement, Wilson and his wife Ciara made an appearance at Colorado Children’s Hospital and spent time with the young patients there. An intern at the hospital welcomed the surprise, saying the couple took photos, read books and signed autographs with them.

“I was able to shake his hand and hug Ciara — I really appreciate that and I’ll never forget this day,” Jackson Bennett, a project search intern at Children’s Hospital Colorado said.

At his introductory news conference with the Broncos, Wilson said he plans to retire with the team and his goal is to play 10-12 more seasons and win three to four more Super Bowls.

You can watch the conference on the Broncos’ Twitter page here.