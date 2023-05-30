(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rush Bowls a Boulder-based fast-casual concept with meals-in-a-bowl will open its first Colorado Springs location on Saturday, June 3.

The new restaurant will open at 11010 Cross Peak View off Interquest Parkway. The restaurant will feature blended fruit and veggie bowls and smoothies, along with grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for dogs.

Courtesy: Rush Bowls

“After months of hard work, anticipation, and excitement, we are opening the doors to our new venture here in Colorado Springs,” said Randy and Charity Stauffacher, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Colorado Springs. “We can’t wait to share our delicious bowls and smoothies with our neighbors.”

The Colorado Springs store will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The store features both pickup and delivery options including ordering from Rush Bowls’ mobile app.

This is the seventh Rush Bowl in Colorado with other locations in Denver and Boulder.