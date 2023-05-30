(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rush Bowls a Boulder-based fast-casual concept with meals-in-a-bowl will open its first Colorado Springs location on Saturday, June 3.

The new restaurant will open at 11010 Cross Peak View off Interquest Parkway. The restaurant will feature blended fruit and veggie bowls and smoothies, along with grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for dogs.

  • An exampled of some of the menu items at Rush Bowls
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • An example of a Rush Bowl with blueberries and granola in a yellow cup
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • A Rush Bowl with cucumber and blueberries
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • Various Rush Bowl products
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • A Rush Bowl in the hands of a model with blueberries and granola
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • Three different Rush Bowl examples
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • Two Rush Bowl smoothies
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • Three different examples of Rush Bowls
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • A Rush Bowl with Strawberries and granola and Blueberries
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • A Rush Bowl in the hands of a model with strawberries and granola
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls
  • A Rush Bowl with strawberries and granola and honey
    Courtesy: Rush Bowls

“After months of hard work, anticipation, and excitement, we are opening the doors to our new venture here in Colorado Springs,” said Randy and Charity Stauffacher, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Colorado Springs. “We can’t wait to share our delicious bowls and smoothies with our neighbors.”

The Colorado Springs store will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The store features both pickup and delivery options including ordering from Rush Bowls’ mobile app.

This is the seventh Rush Bowl in Colorado with other locations in Denver and Boulder.