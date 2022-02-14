Rural Interpreter Skills Enhancement project to teach ASL in rural areas

American Sign Language is one of over 300 sign languages used all over the world.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Human Services has launched the Colorado Rural Interpreter Skills Enhancement (RISE) Project which will recruits and train American Sign Language interpreters to work in rural areas.

Those interested will be trained to serve deaf and hard of hearing individuals that have little to no access to quality interpreting services for medical appointments, legal or work settings and school events. Sign language interpreting services are provided at no cost to the provider or the deaf consumer, making access to care more equitable and accessible.

RISE will select 12 hearing applicants who share the goal of becoming certified sign language interpreters who either live in or will work in rural community settings. Beginning in June, RISE students will complete eight courses which are eight weeks long, followed by a 40-hour apprenticeship.

Interpreting specialists will facilitate online learning while deaf language specialists will provide distance mentoring in tandem. Students will be encouraged to participate in community-engaged learning and service activities with members of their local deaf community.

“Rural communities often lack access to ASL interpretation for necessary services such as doctor’s appointments and job interviews,” said Trish Leakey, Auxiliary Services Manager. “The RISE Project will increase accessibility to interpretation services, getting us closer to our goal of creating a barrier-free Colorado for all.”

The RISE Project is a collaboration between the Colorado Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and DeafBlind and the University of Northern Colorado ASL & Interpreting Studies Department.

RISE applications will be accepted through March 7 here. For more information, contact Susan Brown, RISE Project Director, at susan.brown@unco.edu.

An informational session will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7:00 p.m. Interested applicants can register here: https://unco.zoom.us/j/2819947151.