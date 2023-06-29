(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Conservancy District board of directors voted to close the entrance gate to Runyon Lake from July 1, through July 8, due to “ongoing issues of trash, vandalism, drug use, and graffiti.”

The Pueblo Conservancy District said no vehicle will be allowed on the property and the area will be monitored. The board did not want to take this action but said despite dumpsters being provided at the site there was no reduction in the amount of trash left to be cleaned up by volunteers.

The Pueblo Conservancy District said fishing line, bait boxes, liquor bottles, household trash, mattresses, fast food wrappers, needles, and other drug paraphernalia were left behind by visitors.

“The public needs to take responsibility to leave no trace and leave the area better than when they arrived,” said The Pueblo Conservancy District.