COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual fundraiser walk, Run to the Shrine, will be held over the course of this weekend.

This 4-mile path to Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun will be a casual walk or run through the Zoo where guests can enjoy various animal exhibits along the way. Participants get the chance to see stunning views of Colorado Springs while ascending nearly 1,000 feet in elevation before descending back down to the Zoo.

Run to the Shrine is the only time foot traffic is allowed on Shrine Road. Participants can start the ascent at their leisure. Guests will have until 7:30 p.m. to access Shrine Road and 8 p.m. to explore the Zoo.

The race is a great route for competitive athletes, weekend warriors, casual walkers and families of all ages. Those with jogging strollers with tethers and automatic hand brakes will also be able to enjoy the race.

All proceeds will go into the care of CMZoo’s animals. This includes on-grounds breeding of endangered species, conservation projects around the world and education programs. Since the Zoo does not receive any tax support, community fundraisers like Run to the Shrine help keep the Zoo “running.”