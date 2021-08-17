Run the Rocks comes back to Red Rocks Park

DENVER– The Run the Rocks 5K/10K sponsored by the American Lung Association is returning to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater on Sunday. Oct. 10 at 7:30 a.m.

Ellen Penrod, executive director, said, “We’re excited to bring this event back to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. Red Rocks is a big part of why the Lung Association has had so much success and support for this event.

Registration is currently open for individuals, families, etc. to walk or run the route. Spots are quickly filling up since this run is returning after the COVID-19 delay last year. From now until Tuesday, Aug. 31, registration has been discounted to $35 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K. Prices will increase on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

“We’re also especially grateful for the local support we’re already receiving from local partners, like The Smith Family Trust, Xcel Energy and Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers,” Penrod said. “89 cents of every dollar raised will go to life-saving research, advocacy and local programs right here Colorado.”

To stay up to date on safety advisories and more, please visit the run’s website. To learn more about the American Lung Association, visit their website.