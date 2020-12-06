Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Pres. Trump confirms

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, who has not been seen publicly in several days, continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Sunday, Pres. Donald Trump announced via Twitter that his attorney, Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

Giuliani has been in the spotlight in the weeks since the 2020 Presidential Election, as he’s been a central figure in the Trump campaign’s contest of election results in several states.

Trump made the announcement Sunday afternoon, saying: “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

As a top member of Trump’s legal team, Giuliani has helped drive several of the lawsuits filed by the president’s campaign which advance still unproven claims of voter fraud in the election.

A Nov. 8 press conference held by Giuliani drew widespread attention when several claims of mass fraud were made, and Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping from his head.

Giuliani is the latest of the Trump team to test positive, after several key members, including Trump himself, tested positive months ago.