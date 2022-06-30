FLORENCE, Colo. — If you’re looking for some unique family fun this July 4th, look no further than the Rotary Rubber Ducky Derby Race in Florence!

The Rubber Ducky Derby is an annual cooperative effort between the Rotary Club of Cañon City and the Florence Rotary Club. Thousands of rubber duckies will float down a ditch by Pioneer Park to the delight of cheering crowds, immediately following the patriotic parade on Main Street, which starts at 10 a.m.









Ducky tickets are still available for $5 each and may be purchased before the race at the Rotary Ducky Booth. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first 10 ducks over the finish line, and monies raised go back into the community.