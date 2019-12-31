RTC offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC buses will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve on all its routes for those who would like to avoid driving. The free rides start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

In addition, the RTC is adding several additional routes that will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours, including the Strip and Downtown Express service which will run from midnight to 3:30 a.m.

There will be some transit detours on New Year’s Eve due to the Strip being closed to traffic. Be sure to download rideRTC transit app, which has real-time information on bus locations. You can also get all the information you need on routes at this link.

