Royal Gorge Bridge honoring all first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is honoring all first responders with $5 off of their general admission tickets.

The discount will apply to all first responders and their families who purchase their tickets in-park on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, including police officers, firefighters, EMTs, federal law enforcement agents, and military service members.

Individuals must request the discount before paying and must show ID if not in uniform at the time of payment.

The discount was suggested by Aidan Terry, assistant manager of admissions.

“It’s the 20th anniversary, and not many places are thinking about these people any longer,” said Terry in his request to management to honor first responders.

The daily general admission ticket allows guests to enjoy the Bridge, Aerial Gondolas (weather permitting), Plaza Theater, and children’s playland.



Park hours are 10 am to 6 pm daily.



